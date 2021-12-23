COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, seven new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :One more patient had died while seven others were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,507 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 36,466 from Rawalpindi and 3041 from other districts. Six were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from Taxila among the new patients.

"Presently 20 confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, counting 12 in Institute of Urology and four in Fauji Foundation Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital each," the report said.

District Health Authority further updated that 38,196 patients had been discharged after recovery, 35,166 with Rawalpindi and 3030 from outside districts. In addition, the report informed that 89 were quarantined, including 70 at homes and 19 in the isolation centres.

The report further said that 4,246,738 people, including 45,541 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.48 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.