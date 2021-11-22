COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, three new cases in 24 hours

One more patient had died while three more were tested positive of deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,193 in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :One more patient had died while three more were tested positive of deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,193 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the total infected cases included 36,186 from Rawalpindi and 3007 from other districts. Among the new patients, three cases have arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment board areas.

"Presently 23 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting nine in Fauji Foundation Hospital, seven in Institute of Urology, five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and two in Bilal hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority further updated that 37,882 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,886 with Rawalpindi and 2996 from outside districts. In addition, the report informed that 159 were quarantined, including 82 at homes and 77 at facilities.

The report further said that 3,598,446 people, including 43,933 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.33 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.