UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Another Life In Rawalpindi, Three New Cases In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:07 PM

COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, three new cases in 24 hours

One more patient had died while three more were tested positive of deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,193 in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :One more patient had died while three more were tested positive of deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,193 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the total infected cases included 36,186 from Rawalpindi and 3007 from other districts. Among the new patients, three cases have arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment board areas.

"Presently 23 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting nine in Fauji Foundation Hospital, seven in Institute of Urology, five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and two in Bilal hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority further updated that 37,882 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,886 with Rawalpindi and 2996 from outside districts. In addition, the report informed that 159 were quarantined, including 82 at homes and 77 at facilities.

The report further said that 3,598,446 people, including 43,933 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.33 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Died Rawalpindi March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China dispatches 1,000 tons of aid materials for A ..

China dispatches 1,000 tons of aid materials for Afghans

27 seconds ago
 Supreme Court suspends Lahore High Court order reg ..

Supreme Court suspends Lahore High Court order regarding stoppage of inquiry aga ..

28 seconds ago
 KP Assembly passes waqf properties bill to generat ..

KP Assembly passes waqf properties bill to generate maximum income

30 seconds ago
 3 stolen motorcycles recovered

3 stolen motorcycles recovered

31 seconds ago
 EU starts J&J Covid vaccine booster evaluation

EU starts J&J Covid vaccine booster evaluation

33 seconds ago
 Diamer-Bhasha Dam submerge about 37,000 out of 50 ..

Diamer-Bhasha Dam submerge about 37,000 out of 50,000 documented ancient rock c ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.