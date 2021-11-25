COVID-19 claims another life, ten new infections

Ten more were tested positive of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,226 in the district, while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Ten more were tested positive of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,226 in the district, while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 36,216 from Rawalpindi and 3010 from other districts. Among the new patients, three belonged to Potohar town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, while one each case arrived from Kotli Sattian, Rawal town, Taxila, Chakwal and Islamabad.

"Presently 22 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting eight in Fauji foundation hospital, seven in Institute of Urology, five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and two in Bilal hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority further updated that 37,904 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,904 with Rawalpindi and 3000 from outside districts. In addition, the report informed that 92 were quarantined, including five at homes and 87 in the isolation centres.

The report further said that 3,632,393 people, including 43,935 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.67 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.