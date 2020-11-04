COVID-19 claims eight more lives in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed eight more lives in the province,while 303 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,the number of coronavirus cases in the province exceeded 105,197,while so far the total number of deaths in the province were recorded as 2,380 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 139 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur, 36 in Rawalpindi, 6 in Gujranwala, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 6 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 13 in Gujrat,21 in Faisalabad,2 in Jhang, 35 in Multan,3 in Vehari, 1 in Lodharan, 11 in Sargodha, 1 in Chiniot, 4 in Khushab, 12 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Bhakkar,2 in Jhang, 1 in Khanewal, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 3 in Layyah, 4 in Sahiwal,1 in Okara, 1 in Pakpattan and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 1621,936 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 97,515 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.