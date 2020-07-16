UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims Eight More Lives In Pb

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

COVID-19 claims eight more lives in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 8 more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 88,539 after registration of 494 new cases till Thursday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached 2051 in the province.

As many as 228 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Nankana Sahib,5 in Sheikhupura, 31 in Rawalpindi,13 in Attock, 2 in Chakwal, 4 in Jehlum,15 in Gujranwala,20 in Sialkot,3 in Narowal, 6 in Gujrat,3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 22 in Multan, 3 in Khanewal, 19 in Vehari,29 in Faisalabad,4 in Chineot, 6 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Jhang,15 in Rahimyar Khan, 7 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 3 in Khoshab,2 in Bhakkar, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 27 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Lodharan,7 in Dera Ghazi Khan,7 in Muzaffargarh,2 in Rajanpur, 1 in Layyah,4 in Sahiwal, 2 in Okara and 3 new case of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 618,999 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 64,247 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

