COVID-19 claims eight more lives in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 8 more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province exceeded 91,691 after registration of 268 new cases till Saturday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths exceeded 2113 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 106 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Nankana Sahib, 7 in Kasur,5 in Sheikhupura,40 in Rawalpindi,2 in Attock,11 in Gujranwala, 12 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal,6 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin,9 in Multan,1 in Khanewal, 13 in Faisalabad,2 in Toba Tek Singh,5 in Rahimyar Khan,5 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 2 in Khoshab, 1 in Bhakkar, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 14 in Bahawalpur,6 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah,4 in Sahiwal and 4 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 685, 228 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 81,241 confirmed cases were recovered all together in the province.