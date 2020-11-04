COVID-19 claims eight more lives, infects 492 others in Sindh: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as eight more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2647 while 492 new cases emerged when 9531 tests were conducted raising the tally to 147,787.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Wednesday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that unfortunately eight more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2647 that constituted 1.8 percent.

He added that 357 more patients recovered overnight. The number of patients recovered so far has reached 139,633 that came to a 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM Sindh said that 9531 samples were tested which diagnosed 492 cases that constituted 5.1 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,681,958 tests have been conducted which detected 147,787 cases that constituted 9 percent overall detection rate.

Currently 5,507 patients were under treatment, of them 5218 were in home isolation, two at isolation centers and 287 in different hospitals, Syed Murad Ali Shah said and added the condition of 191 patients was stated to be critical, of them 29 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah out of 492 new cases, 354 have been detected from Karachi, including 129 from East, 106 South, 68 Central, 21 Malir, 19 Korangi and 11 West.

Hyderabad has 32 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan 13, Jamshoro nine, Thatta seven, Khairpur six, Matiari five, dadu, Ghotki, Sujawal, and Sukkur four each, Badin, Jacobabad, and Shaheed Benazirabad three each, Shikarpur, and Sanghar two each and Larkana one.