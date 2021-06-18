UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims Eight More Patients, Infects 542 Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 10:48 PM

COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 542 others

As many as eight more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,314 and 542 new cases emerged when 13,970 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as eight more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,314 and 542 new cases emerged when 13,970 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that eight more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,314 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 13,970 samples were tested which detected 542 cases that constituted 3.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,354,403 tests have been conducted against which 331,077 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 305,933 patients have recovered, including 514 overnight. The CM said that currently 19,830 patients were under treatment, of them 19,189 were in home isolation, 27 at isolation centers and 614 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 561 patients were stated to be critical, including 49 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 542 new cases, 279 have been detected from Karachi, including 74 from East, 66 Central, 52 South, 46 Korangi, 24 Malir and 17 West. Badin has 26, Hyderabad 25, Thatta 18, Mirpurkhas 15, NausherFeroze 13, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 12 each, Tharparkr 11, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qamber ten each, Jacobabad nine, Tando Allahyar eight, Sujawal seven, Sukkur four, Kashmore three, Larkana, Shikarpur and Umerkot two each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Dadu Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One Dead in Flood-Hit Crimea

6 minutes ago

Antonio Guterres, after re-election as UN chief fo ..

6 minutes ago

What's open? Americans get used to the calendar's ..

6 minutes ago

Breach in AJK PML-N led ruling party, two AJK mini ..

6 minutes ago

Christian Eriksen leaves hospital after 'successfu ..

47 minutes ago

Lahore High Court seeks report from police on plea ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.