COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 373 others: Chief Minister Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as eight more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,528 and 373 new cases emerged when 9,743 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He added that 15 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,528 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 9,743 samples were tested which detected 373 cases that constituted 3.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,580,272 tests have been conducted against which 341,258 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 314,937 patients have recovered, including 341 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 20,793 patients were under treatment, of them 20,039 were in home isolation, 62 at isolation centers and 692 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 633 patients was stated to be critical, including 44 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 373 new cases, 205 have been detected from Karachi, including 79 from East, 44 Central, 35 Korangi, 32 South, 10 Malir and West five. Hyderabad has 33, Shaheed Benazirabad 25, NausheroFeroze 22, Badin 17, Sanghar 16, Matiari 14, Thatta 13, Jamshoro nine, Sujawal eight, Mirpurkhas four, Dadu three, Ghotki two.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow COVID-19 SOPs.