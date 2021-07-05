UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims Eight More Patients, Infects 373 Others: Chief Minister Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:45 PM

COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 373 others: Chief Minister Sindh

As many as eight more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,528 and 373 new cases emerged when 9,743 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as eight more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,528 and 373 new cases emerged when 9,743 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He added that 15 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,528 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 9,743 samples were tested which detected 373 cases that constituted 3.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,580,272 tests have been conducted against which 341,258 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 314,937 patients have recovered, including 341 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 20,793 patients were under treatment, of them 20,039 were in home isolation, 62 at isolation centers and 692 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 633 patients was stated to be critical, including 44 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 373 new cases, 205 have been detected from Karachi, including 79 from East, 44 Central, 35 Korangi, 32 South, 10 Malir and West five. Hyderabad has 33, Shaheed Benazirabad 25, NausheroFeroze 22, Badin 17, Sanghar 16, Matiari 14, Thatta 13, Jamshoro nine, Sujawal eight, Mirpurkhas four, Dadu three, Ghotki two.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow COVID-19 SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Sanghar Dadu Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

31 minutes ago

Usman Dar, CM GB discuss ongoing projects under KJ ..

35 seconds ago

Algeria hit by wave of forest fires

37 seconds ago

Toll hits 27 as work resumes at collapsed Florida ..

40 seconds ago

Nine including three women hurt as tyre burst caus ..

42 seconds ago

Shahbaz offers politics of reconciliation to govt: ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.