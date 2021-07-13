COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 1,201 others

As many as eight more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,621 and 1,201 new cases emerged when 16,262 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as eight more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,621 and 1,201 new cases emerged when 16,262 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that eight more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,621 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 16,262 samples were tested which detected 1,201 cases that constituted 7.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,710,523 tests have been conducted against which 349,569 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 318,376 patients have recovered, including 535 overnight.

The CM said that currently 25,572 patients were under treatment,out of them 24,671 were in home isolation, 837 at different hospitals and 64 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 783 patients was stated to be critical, including 61 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,201 new cases, 920 have been detected from Karachi. According to the report Karachi East 273, South 237, Central 210, Korangi 134, Malir 134 and 20 West. Thatta has 35, Hyderabad 21, Sanghar 23, Umerkot 20, Kashmore 18, Dadu 14, Badin 13, Shaheed Benazirabab, Sujawal and Sukkur 11 each, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas 10 each, Jacobabad nine, Jamshoro, Matiari and Tando Allahyar eight each, Tando Muhammad Khan seven, NausheroFeroze and Shikarpur six each, Ghotki and Larkana three each.

The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.