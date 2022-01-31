COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 1,411 others

As many as eight more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,829 and 1,411 new cases emerged when 13,023 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :As many as eight more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,829 and 1,411 new cases emerged when 13,023 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that eight more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,829 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 13,023 samples were tested which detected 1,411 cases that constituted 10.8 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 7,577,809 tests have been conducted against which 540,672 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.2 percent or 487,832 patients have recovered, including 274 overnight.

The CM said that currently 45,011 patients were under treatment, of them 44,529 were in home isolation, 41 at isolation centers and 441 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 396 patients was stated to be critical, including 29 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1,411 new cases, 667 have been detected from Karachi, including 257 from East, 151 Central, 141 South, 70 Korangi and Malir and West 24 each. While others districts Hyderabad has 321, Jamshoro 71, Shaheed Benazirabad 48, Dadu 27, Tharpakar 20, Sukkur 20, Tando Allahyar 19, NausheroFeroze and Tando Muhammad Khan 18 each, Thatta 16, Matiari 14, Ghotki 14, Kashmore 12, Sanghar and Shikarpur 11 each, Umerkot and Larkana ten each, Badin and Mirpurkhas nine each and Jacobabad six. Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 34,393,088 vaccinations have been administered upto January 29th, and added during the last 24 hours 148,061 vaccines were inoculated - in total 34,541,149 vaccines have administered which constituted 62.10 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.