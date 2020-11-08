UrduPoint.com
COVID -19 Claims Five Lives, Infects 627, Including 507 In Karachi : CM Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:50 PM

COVID -19 claims five lives, infects 627, including 507 in Karachi : CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that five more patients of COVID-19 died lifting the death toll to 2684 and 627 new cases emerged when 14,343 tests were conducted raising the tally to 150,169.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday, he said that five more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2684 that constituted 1.8 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14,343 samples were tested which diagnosed 627 cases that constituted 4.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,728,156 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 150,167 cases, of them 95 percent or 140,550 patients have recovered, including 142 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 6935 patients were under treatment, of them 6658 were in home isolation, four at isolation centers and 273 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 245 patients was stated to be critical, of them 31 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 627 new cases 507 have been detected from Karachi, of them 202 from East, 181 South, 59 Central, 31 Korangi, 26 Malir and eight West.

Hyderabad has 34 cases, Thatta 10, Matiari eight, Khairpur and Larkana six each, Sukkur five, Sujawal, Naushehroferoze and Shaheed Benazirabad three each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahayar, Umerkot, Ghotki, Kambar and Dadu two each, Badin, Kashmore and Sanghar one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow the SOPs issued by the government.

