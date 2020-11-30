UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims Five Lives With 144 New Cases In Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The deadly C-virus claimed five more lives of critical patients while 144 more people have become its victims during the last 24 hours.

According to a handout issued by the district administration here on Monday,137 patients were reported from Rawalpindi district while 7 belonged to other districts.

The district administration informed that 40 positive cases were reported from Potohar town,35 Rawalpindi Cantt,53 Rawal town,3 Gujar khan ,2 taxila ,2 Kahuta and 1 from Kalarsyeda and Kotli Sattian each.

"Presently 26 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,37 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,8 Red Crescent,45 Institute of Urology, 2 Begum Akhtar Memorial Trust and 4 in the Hearts international hospital who were being provided the best health care facilities,"he added.

