COVID-19 Claims Five More Lives, 16 New Infections In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Around 16 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,284 in the Rawalpindi district, while five persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, among the new patients, seven belonged to the Potohar town, two each from Rawal town, Rawalpindi Cantonment and Kallar Syedan, while one of each case has arrived from Gujjar Khan, Taxila and Dera Ismail Khan.

"Presently,15 patients are admitted to five health facilities, including nine in the Institute of Urology, two in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while one each in the Bilal and Holy Family Hospital.

"As many as 5,591,737 people, including 44,663 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021", it informed.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, two stable and 11 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 192 were quarantined, including 177 homes and 15 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,444 samples were collected, out of which 1,429 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.04 per cent.

