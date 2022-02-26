UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Five More Lives, 17 New Cases In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 17 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,194 in Rawalpindi district, while five persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, among the new patients, five belonged to the Rawal town, four from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Potohar town and AJK while one each case was arrived from Gujjar Khan and Islamabad. "Presently,32 patients are admitted at three health facilities, including 20 in the Institute of Urology, eight in the Fauji Foundation Hospital and four in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

As many as 5,561,033 people, including 44,640 health workers had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021", it informed.

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, eight were stable and 25 on double oxygen support.

The District Health Authority added that 277 were quarantined, including 245 at homes and 32 at isolation centres.

