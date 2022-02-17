UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Five More Lives, 44 New Infections In RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as five more lost their life of COVID-19 while 44 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,944 in the Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, among the new patients,15 belonged to the Potohar town, nine from Rawal town, five from Rawalpindi Cantonment, four from Gujjar Khan and Islamabad, two from Taxila and AJK while one of each case has arrived from Murree, Chakwal and Attock.

"Presently,78 patients are admitted to six health facilities, including 36 in the Institute of Urology,25 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, ten in the Holy Family Hospital, four in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, two in the Hearts International Hospital and one in the BARM Hospital.

" As many as 5,458,404 people, including 44,617 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021", it informed.

The report updated that five patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 25 stable and 48 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 662 were quarantined, including 675 homes and 85 isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,220 samples were collected, out of which 1,176 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 3.60 per cent.

