COVID-19 claims five more lives, 71 new infections in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 71 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,133 in the Rawalpindi district, while five persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, among the new patients,15 belonged to the Rawal town,13 from Rawalpindi Cantonment,12 from Potohar town, six from Islamabad and Gujjar Khan, five from AJK, three from Murree, two each from Kahutta and Kallar Syedan, while one of each case has arrived from Attock, Bagh, Chakwal and Jehlum.

"Presently,112 patients are admitted to nine health facilities, including 53 in the Institute of Urology,35 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, eight in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, five in the Hearts International Hospital, four in the Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital and one of each in the Bilal, Attock and Begum Akhtar Memorial trust.

As many as 5,038,847 people, including 44,586 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021", it informed.

The report updated that six patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 42 stable and 64 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 2,067 were quarantined, including 2,001 homes and 66 isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,984 samples were collected, out of which 913 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 7.22 per cent.