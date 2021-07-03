UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims Five More Lives In KP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed five more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 127 new cases reported in the province during last 24 hours, said daily updates issued by Health Department here on Saturday.

It said that with five more deaths, the total number of deaths from the disease has reached to 4329 and total number of patients to 138,306.

During same period, 60 patients have also been recovered from Corona disease that reached the total number of recovered persons to 132,393.

Similarly, a total of 9399 tests of Coronavirus disease were conducted that climbed the number of total conducted tests to over 2.1 million.

More Stories From Pakistan

