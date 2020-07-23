COVID-19 claims five more lives in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 5 more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province exceeded 91,129 after registration of 313 new cases till Thursday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached 2100 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 101 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Nankana Sahib,2 in Kasur, 5 in Sheikhupura, 17 in Rawalpindi,1 in Jehlum,6 in Attock, 21 in Gujranwala,8 in Sialkot, 17 in Gujrat,3 in Hafizabad, 5 in Mandi Bahauddin, 14 in Multan,1 in Khanewal, 5 in Vehari, 23 in Faisalabad,2 in Chineot, 4 in Jhang, 7 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Rahimyar Khan,6 in Sargodha, 1 in Mianwali, 9 in Khoshab,3 in Bahawalpur,8 in Lodharan,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,5 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 8 in Sahiwal,2 in Okara and 17 new case of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 670,624 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 66,802 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The department also appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.