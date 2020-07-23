UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims Five More Lives In Pb

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 12:40 PM

COVID-19 claims five more lives in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 5 more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province exceeded 91,129 after registration of 313 new cases till Thursday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached 2100 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 101 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Nankana Sahib,2 in Kasur, 5 in Sheikhupura, 17 in Rawalpindi,1 in Jehlum,6 in Attock, 21 in Gujranwala,8 in Sialkot, 17 in Gujrat,3 in Hafizabad, 5 in Mandi Bahauddin, 14 in Multan,1 in Khanewal, 5 in Vehari, 23 in Faisalabad,2 in Chineot, 4 in Jhang, 7 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Rahimyar Khan,6 in Sargodha, 1 in Mianwali, 9 in Khoshab,3 in Bahawalpur,8 in Lodharan,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,5 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 8 in Sahiwal,2 in Okara and 17 new case of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 670,624 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 66,802 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The department also appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tania Aidrus says banning YouTube is not the solut ..

5 minutes ago

Int’l media visits LoC to interact with Indian C ..

17 minutes ago

LHC to hear bail petition of Shehbaz Sharif in mon ..

43 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Rev ..

44 minutes ago

Asad Umar says Rs.194b distributed among 16.9 mln ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to Coronavirus duri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.