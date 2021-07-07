COVID-19 claims five more lives in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed five more lives and 166 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) here on Wednesday, death toll reached 10,791 and a total number of cases were recorded 347,180 while 328,234 patients had been recovered so far.

As per data of the PP&SHD, currently 8,155 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 151 ones have been recovered.

The health department conducted 17,121 tests for the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 5.75 million tests had been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 196,597 people had been vaccinated in 669 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 9,509,771 in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times ina day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.