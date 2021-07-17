UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims Five More Lives, Infects 1,359 Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 10:53 PM

As many as five more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,702 and 1,359 new cases emerged when 15,908 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as five more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,702 and 1,359 new cases emerged when 15,908 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that five more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,702 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 15,908 samples were tested which detected 1,359 cases that constituted 8.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,776,235 tests have been conducted against which 355,445 cases were diagnosed, of them 90 percent or 320,215 patients have recovered, including 389 overnight.

The CM said that currently 29,528 patients were under treatment, of them 28,487 were in home isolation, 971 at different hospitals and 70 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 889 patients was stated to be critical, including 59 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,359 new cases, 1,051 have been detected from Karachi, including 367 from East, 222 Central, 220 South 150 Korangi, 59 Malir and 33 West.

Hyderabad has 61, Sukkur 33, Jamshoro and Thatta 24 each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Kashmore 17 each, Sanghar 15, Sujawal and Tharparkar 14 each, Badin 13, Matiari 10, Umerkot eight, Khairpur seven, NausheroFeroze six, Dadu five, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas and Tando Muhammad Khan two each, Larkana and Tando Allahyar one each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

