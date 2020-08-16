COVID-19 claims five more lives, infects 278 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as five patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2322 and 278 new cases emerged raising the tally to 126182.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that five more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2322 that constituted 1.8 per cent death rate.

He added that 147 more patients recovered raing the number of patients recovered so far to 119,572 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM Sindh said that 9044 samples were tested against which 278 new cases of coronavirus emerged that constituted three percent detection rate.

So far 891,530 tests have been conducted which detected 126,182 cases all over Sindh.

The overall detection rate comes to 14 per cent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 4288 patients were under treatment, of them 3888 in home isolation, eight at isolation centers and 392 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 216 patients was stated to be critical, of them 34 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to CM Sindh, out of 278 new cases, 144 have been detected from Karachi. They include 57 from South, 28 East, 23 Central, 15 West, 13 Korangi, eight Malir.

Sujawal has 12 cases, Matiari 11, Khairpur 10, Umerkot 10, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar nine each, Hyderabad seven, Sukkur and Thatta six each, Jacobabad, Badin and Kamabar five each, Larkana and Sanghar four each, Jamshoro, Tando Mohammad Khan and Mirpurkhas three each, Ghotki and Naushehroferoze two each.