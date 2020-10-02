UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims Five More Lives, Infects 316 Others In Sindh: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 09:09 PM

COVID-19 claims five more lives, infects 316 others in Sindh: Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that five more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2517 and 316 more infected with virus when 12990 samples were tested raising the tally to 137,783

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that five more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2517 and 316 more infected with virus when 12990 samples were tested raising the tally to 137,783.

In a statement issued here from CM House, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12,990 samples were tested against which 316 new cases emerged that came to 2.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,387,758 tests have been conducted which detected 10 percent or 137,783 cases against which 95 percent patients or 130,730 patients recovered, including 220 overnight.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 4536 patients were under treatment, of them 4250 in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 270 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 200 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM Sindh, out of 361 new cases, 223 have been detected from Karachi. They include 108 from East, 56 South, 32 Central, 23 Malir, seven West and six Korangi.

He added that Hyderabad has nine cases, Badin eight, Dadu and Kambar five each, Jamshoro four, Larkana three, Ghotki, Matiari and Tando Mohammad Khan two each, Mirpur, Naushehroferoze, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Thatta one.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) because cases are on the rise.

