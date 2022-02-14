COVID-19 claims five more patients, infects 1,155 others

As many as five more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,985 and 1,155 new cases emerged when 12,844 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as five more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,985 and 1,155 new cases emerged when 12,844 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Monday.

He added that five more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,985 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Shah said 12,844 samples were tested which detected 1,155 cases that constituted 9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,766,437 tests have been conducted against which 557,071 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 505,849 patients have recovered, including 677 overnight.

The CM said that currently 43,237 patients were under treatment; of them 42,954 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 270 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 247 patients was stated to be critical, including 17 shifted to ventilators.

According to statement, out of 1,155 new cases 736 have been detected from Karachi, including 430 from Malir, 219 South, 40 East, 35 Korangi, 12 West and 7 Central. Hyderabad has 276, Thatta 24, Mirpurkhas 18, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar 13 each, Jamshoro, Larkana and Tharparkar 11 each, Matiari ten, Badin eight, Tando Allahyar seven, Umerkot six, Ghotki two and Khairpur one.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said 42,651,465 vaccinations have been administered upto February 12th, and added during the last 24 hours 825,040 vaccines were inoculated - in total 43,476,505 vaccines have administered which constituted 80.73 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.