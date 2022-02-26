COVID-19 claims five more patients, infects 309 others

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 5 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 8,067 and 309 new cases emerged when 15,041 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 5 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 8,067 and 309 new cases emerged when 15,041 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday. He added that 5 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,067 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate. Syed Murad Ali Shah Shah said that 15,041 samples were tested which detected 309 cases that constituted 2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,921,276 tests have been conducted against which 564,148 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.1 percent or 536,575 patients have recovered, including 309 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,506 patients were under treatment; of them 19,315 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 181 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 170 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 309 new cases 81 have been detected from Karachi. According to district wise statistics Hyderabad 54, South Karachi 39, East Karachi 24, Mirpurkhas 21, Noushehro Feroze 19, Tharparkar 17, Sujawal 16, Matiari and Nawab Shah 15 each, Dadu 14, Jam Shoro 13, Tando Allahyar 12, Sanghar and Korangi 9 each, West Karachi 8, Badin and Umarkot 7 each, Larkano 5 and Central Karachi one each new covid cases reported.

The report states that with regard to vaccination, in the last 24 hours, 225,808 covid vaccines have been given, while 47,409,658 or 87.12% vaccines have been vaccinated till February 25, 2022.