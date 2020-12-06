UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims Four Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 08:20 PM

COVID-19 claims four lives

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Four more COVID-19 patients Sunday lost their lives here at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC). it is the largest number of deaths during 24 hours in the second wave of the outbreak.

A Public Relation Officer (PRO) of AMC told to media persons that the four dead people were included, two males and two females and identified as Muhammad Taj, Bushra Chand, Sajid Hussain and Rukhsana.

He further said that currently 71 COVID-19 positive patients were admitted to the AMC while 10 critical patients were on ventilators.

The hospital administration requested masses to strictly follow Coronavirus SOPs, use face masks, avoid public gathering, maintain social distancing. AMC was striving to provide the best facilities to the patients in the hospital, he added.

