COVID-19 claims four more lives 152 new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 152 more were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 44,948 in the Rawalpindi district, while four persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, among the new patients, 46 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, 32 from Potohar town,23 from Rawal town,12 from Taxila, ten from Gujjar Khan, seven from Islamabad, five from Kahutta, four from Kallar Syedan, three from Jhelum and AJK, two from Gujrat while one of each case has arrived from Kotli Sattian, Chakwal, Attock and Sargodha. "Presently,104 patients are admitted to seven health facilities, including 56 in the Institute of Urology, 36 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, eight in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in the Holy Family Hospital and one in the Bilal, Attock and Hearts International Hospital.

The report updated that five patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 40 stable and 59 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 2,588 were quarantined, including 2,522 homes and 66 isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,620 samples were collected, out of which 1,468 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 9.38 per cent.