UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Four More Lives 152 New Infections In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

COVID-19 claims four more lives 152 new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 152 more were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 44,948 in the Rawalpindi district, while four persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, among the new patients, 46 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, 32 from Potohar town,23 from Rawal town,12 from Taxila, ten from Gujjar Khan, seven from Islamabad, five from Kahutta, four from Kallar Syedan, three from Jhelum and AJK, two from Gujrat while one of each case has arrived from Kotli Sattian, Chakwal, Attock and Sargodha. "Presently,104 patients are admitted to seven health facilities, including 56 in the Institute of Urology, 36 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, eight in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in the Holy Family Hospital and one in the Bilal, Attock and Hearts International Hospital.

The report updated that five patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 40 stable and 59 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 2,588 were quarantined, including 2,522 homes and 66 isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,620 samples were collected, out of which 1,468 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 9.38 per cent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Gujrat Sargodha Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock Kotli Kallar Syedan Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

30 minutes ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

2 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

2 hours ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>