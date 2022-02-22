COVID-19 claims four more lives, 28 new infections in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 28 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 46,109 in the Rawalpindi district, while four persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, among the new patients, six belonged to the Potohar town, five from Rawal town and Rawalpindi Cantonment, four from AJK, while one of each case has arrived from Gujjar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila, KPK, Chakwal, Islamabad, Khushab and Kohat.

"Presently,49 patients are admitted to seven health facilities, including 28 in the Institute of Urology,12 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, four in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, two in the Holy Family Hospital, and one in the Hearts International, BARM Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital each.

" As many as 5,508,131 people, including 44,625 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021", it informed.

The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 12 stable and 42 were on double oxygen support. District Health Authority added that 391 were quarantined, including 352 homes and 49 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,919 samples were collected, out of which 891 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 3.04 per cent.