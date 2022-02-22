UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Four More Lives, 28 New Infections In RWP

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

COVID-19 claims four more lives, 28 new infections in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 28 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 46,109 in the Rawalpindi district, while four persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, among the new patients, six belonged to the Potohar town, five from Rawal town and Rawalpindi Cantonment, four from AJK, while one of each case has arrived from Gujjar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila, KPK, Chakwal, Islamabad, Khushab and Kohat.

"Presently,49 patients are admitted to seven health facilities, including 28 in the Institute of Urology,12 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, four in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, two in the Holy Family Hospital, and one in the Hearts International, BARM Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital each.

" As many as 5,508,131 people, including 44,625 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021", it informed.

The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 12 stable and 42 were on double oxygen support. District Health Authority added that 391 were quarantined, including 352 homes and 49 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,919 samples were collected, out of which 891 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 3.04 per cent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Kohat Rawalpindi Chakwal Khushab Kallar Syedan Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in c ..

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in cuter banter at Stadium

32 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

54 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

2 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

2 hours ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

2 hours ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>