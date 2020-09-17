UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims Four More Lives, Infects 307 Others: Murad Ali Shah

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:51 PM

COVID-19 claims four more lives, infects 307 others: Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said coronavirus has claimed four more lives lifting the death toll 2455 while 307 new cases emerged

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said coronavirus has claimed four more lives lifting the death toll 2455 while 307 new cases emerged.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that four more patients died due to coronavirus lifting the death toll to 2455 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He said that as many as 13787 samples were tested raising the tally to 133,125.

Murad said 178 more patients recovered overnight, adding that the patients recovered so far have reached 127991 that constituted 96 percent recovery rate.

According to the CM currently 2679 patients are under treatment, of them 2400 in home isolation, four at Isolation centers and 275 at different hospitals.

The condition of 173 patients is stated to be critical, including 23 shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that out of 307 new cases 163 have been detected from Karachi. They include 58 East, 52 South, 22 Korangi, 18 Central, eight Malir and five West.

He added that Jamshoro has 28 cases, Matiari 18, Khairpur 14, Dadu 10, Hyderabad nine, Larkana four, Kambar, Sukkur and Sujawal three each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Mohamamd Khan and Shaheed Benazirabad two each, Naushehroferoze, Kashmore, Thatta and Umerkot one each.

The chief minister urged people to follow the SOPs issued by the government

