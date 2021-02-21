UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims Four More Lives, Infects 386 Others In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 09:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :As many as four more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,292 and 386 new cases emerged when 11040 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,292.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11040 samples were tested which detected 386 cases.

He added that so far 2948971 tests have been conducted against which 25,6219 cases were diagnosed, of them 239,111 patients have recovered, including 319 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 12,816 patients were under treatment, of them 12,390 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 415 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 397 patients was stated to be critical, including 52 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 386 new cases, 177 have been detected from Karachi, including 58 from East, 58 South, 14 Central, 4 Malir, West 17 and Korangi 26.

Hyderabad has 39, Shikarpur 5, Badin 04, Dadu 4, Thatta 21, Ghotki 16, Sujawal 08, Jacobabad 7, Tando Allahyar 4, Tando Muhammad khan 15, Qambar four, Kashmore seven, Khairpur five, Mirpurkhas four, Sukkur one,and Shaheed Benazirabad one.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

