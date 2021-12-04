COVID-19 claims four more patients, infects 178 others

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,626 and 178 new cases emerged when 12,519 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that four more patients of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,626 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 12,519 samples were tested which detected 178 cases that constituted 1.4 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 6,795,237 tests have been conducted against which 475,599 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.3 percent or 462,771 patients have recovered, including 96 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,202 patients were under treatment, of them 5,017 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 169 at different hospitals.

He further said that the condition of 169 patients was stated to be critical, including 12 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 178 new cases, 45 have been detected from Karachi, including 27 from East, eight South, five Korangi, four Central and Malir one. Dadu 21, Sujawal 20, Hyderabad 18, Thatta 16, Matiari 14,Jamshoro 11, Badin 10, Tharparkar six, Sanghar five, Larkana and Tando Allahyar four each, NausheroFeroze two and Sukkur one. Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 24,571,258 vaccinations have been administered upto November 3rd, and added during the last 24 hours 1,11,982 vaccines were inoculated - in total 24,683,240 vaccines have administered which constituted 45.69 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The Chief Minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.