UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Four More Patients, Infects 178 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:43 PM

COVID-19 claims four more patients, infects 178 others

As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,626 and 178 new cases emerged when 12,519 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,626 and 178 new cases emerged when 12,519 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that four more patients of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,626 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 12,519 samples were tested which detected 178 cases that constituted 1.4 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 6,795,237 tests have been conducted against which 475,599 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.3 percent or 462,771 patients have recovered, including 96 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,202 patients were under treatment, of them 5,017 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 169 at different hospitals.

He further said that the condition of 169 patients was stated to be critical, including 12 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 178 new cases, 45 have been detected from Karachi, including 27 from East, eight South, five Korangi, four Central and Malir one. Dadu 21, Sujawal 20, Hyderabad 18, Thatta 16, Matiari 14,Jamshoro 11, Badin 10, Tharparkar six, Sanghar five, Larkana and Tando Allahyar four each, NausheroFeroze two and Sukkur one. Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 24,571,258 vaccinations have been administered upto November 3rd, and added during the last 24 hours 1,11,982 vaccines were inoculated - in total 24,683,240 vaccines have administered which constituted 45.69 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The Chief Minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Dadu Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal November Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Madinet Zayed Camel Beauty Pageant of Al Dhafra Fe ..

Madinet Zayed Camel Beauty Pageant of Al Dhafra Festival to kick off December 14

7 minutes ago
 Putin, Biden to Speak on Tuesday Evening - Peskov ..

Putin, Biden to Speak on Tuesday Evening - Peskov to Sputnik

9 minutes ago
 Chelsea stunned as Masuaku's stroke of luck lifts ..

Chelsea stunned as Masuaku's stroke of luck lifts West Ham

9 minutes ago
 Police to take stern action against motorists usin ..

Police to take stern action against motorists using LEDs, high beam lights

9 minutes ago
 Russia labels new Belarus sanctions 'inhumane'

Russia labels new Belarus sanctions 'inhumane'

12 minutes ago
 Medvedev wins to set up Russia v Croatia Davis Cup ..

Medvedev wins to set up Russia v Croatia Davis Cup final

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.