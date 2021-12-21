COVID-19 claims four more patients, infects 183 others

As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,658 and 183 new cases emerged when 13,387 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,658 and 183 new cases emerged when 13,387 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,658 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,387 samples were tested which detected 183 cases that constituted 1.4 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 6,998,037 tests have been conducted against which 478,535 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.4 percent or 466,281 patients have recovered, including 136 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 4,596 patients were under treatment, of them 4,425 were in home isolation, 28 at isolation centers and 143 at different hospitals.

He further said that the condition of 134 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 183 new cases, 56 have been detected from Karachi, including 30 from East, 23 South, two Central and one Malir.

Tando Muhammad Khan has 15, Hyderabad 13, Nausheroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 11 each, Tando Allahyar 10, Sujawal nine, Jamshoro eight, Larkana six, Shikarpur and Tharparkar four each, Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad three each and Ghotki two.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 27,169,604 vaccinations have been administered up to December 19 adding that during the last 24 hours 162,808 vaccines were inoculated - in total 27,332,412 vaccines have administered which constituted 49.72 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.