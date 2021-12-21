UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Four More Patients, Infects 183 Others

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:06 PM

COVID-19 claims four more patients, infects 183 others

As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,658 and 183 new cases emerged when 13,387 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,658 and 183 new cases emerged when 13,387 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,658 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,387 samples were tested which detected 183 cases that constituted 1.4 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 6,998,037 tests have been conducted against which 478,535 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.4 percent or 466,281 patients have recovered, including 136 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 4,596 patients were under treatment, of them 4,425 were in home isolation, 28 at isolation centers and 143 at different hospitals.

He further said that the condition of 134 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 183 new cases, 56 have been detected from Karachi, including 30 from East, 23 South, two Central and one Malir.

Tando Muhammad Khan has 15, Hyderabad 13, Nausheroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 11 each, Tando Allahyar 10, Sujawal nine, Jamshoro eight, Larkana six, Shikarpur and Tharparkar four each, Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad three each and Ghotki two.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 27,169,604 vaccinations have been administered up to December 19 adding that during the last 24 hours 162,808 vaccines were inoculated - in total 27,332,412 vaccines have administered which constituted 49.72 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Ghotki Tharparkar Malir Sujawal December Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Courts award imprisonment to two drug smugglers in ..

Courts award imprisonment to two drug smugglers in separate cases

36 seconds ago
 Khushwant Singh's school to undergo conservation i ..

Khushwant Singh's school to undergo conservation in Hadali

38 seconds ago
 WHO Approves Emergency Use of COVID-19 Vaccine Dev ..

WHO Approves Emergency Use of COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Novavax

39 seconds ago
 ANF seizes 93,600 kg drugs; arrests seven drug ped ..

ANF seizes 93,600 kg drugs; arrests seven drug peddlers

41 seconds ago
 Minorities gets help desk to register complaints

Minorities gets help desk to register complaints

42 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 21 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 21 Dec 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.