UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims Four More Patients, Infects 374 Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:42 PM

COVID-19 claims four more patients, infects 374 others

As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,520 and 374 new cases emerged when 9,411 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,520 and 374 new cases emerged when 9,411 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,520 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 9,411 samples were tested which detected 374 cases. He added that so far 3,360,861 tests have been conducted against which 267,611 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 257,176 patients have recovered, including 163 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,915 patients were under treatment; of them 5,596 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 309 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 282 patients was stated to be critical, including 35 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 374 new cases, 224 have been detected from Karachi. East 93, South 68, Central 17, Korangi 16, Malir and West 15 each.

While other district-wise statistics are as follows, Hyderabad has 14, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Tando Allahyar eight, Qamber and Sujawal seven each, Khairpur, Thatta and Matiari six each, Badin Jamshoro and Nausheroferoze four each, Larkana and Jacobabad three each, Sukkur, Dadu, Ghotki and Nawabshah two each, Kashmore one.

The chief minister urged people to follow SOPs to save lives.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WAM and Israel’s TPS sign cooperation agreement

1 minute ago

One month countdown to close of Zayed Sustainabili ..

16 minutes ago

People Aged 80+ Have Grave Complications After COV ..

1 minute ago

UNICEF extends immunization services to 9,406 chil ..

1 minute ago

5 dead, 980 injured in 910 road accidents in Punja ..

1 minute ago

Northern Ireland riots signal dark new chapter for ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.