COVID-19 Claims Four More Patients, Infects 495 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 07:45 PM

As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight bringing the death toll to 8,062 and 495 new cases emerged when 23,745 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight bringing the death toll to 8,062 and 495 new cases emerged when 23,745 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He said that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,062 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

Shah said that 23,745 samples were tested which detected 495 cases that constituted 2 percent current detection rate, adding that so far 7,906,235 tests have been conducted against which 563,839 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.1 percent or 536,266 patients have recovered, including 23,665 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,511 patients were under treatment, of them 19,321 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 181 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 170 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 495 new cases, 112 have been detected from Karachi, including 35 from East, 31 Malir, 26 Korangi, 11 South, 7 West and 2 Central. Hyderabad has 112, Jamshoro 31, Sukkur 28, Ghotki and Tharparkar 27 each, Thatta 26, Jacobabad and Shikarpur 21 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Dadu 13, Matiari and Sanghar 11 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Larkana, Umerkot and Sujawal 6 each, Tando Allahyar 5, Badin and Khairpur 4 each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 46,939,618 vaccinations have been administered upto February 23rd, and added during the last 24 hours 254,406 vaccines were inoculated - in total 47,194,024 vaccines have administered which constituted 86.81 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

