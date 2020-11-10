COVID-19 claims life of medical student

A student of Khyber Medical College, studying in MBBS 3rd year Adnan Haleem (21) Tuesday lost his life while fighting with COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :A student of Khyber Medical College, studying in MBBS 3rd year Adnan Haleem (21) Tuesday lost his life while fighting with COVID-19.

He was admitted in medical-A ward Khyber Teaching Hospital the other day and then shifted to medical ICU where he lost his breath, said the spokesperson of the hospital.