COVID-19 Claims Life Of Medical Student
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 08:14 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :A student of Khyber Medical College, studying in MBBS 3rd year Adnan Haleem (21) Tuesday lost his life while fighting with COVID-19.
He was admitted in medical-A ward Khyber Teaching Hospital the other day and then shifted to medical ICU where he lost his breath, said the spokesperson of the hospital.