COVID-19 Claims Lives Of 120 People In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:06 PM
The NCOC Data shows that 4,191 new positive cases of the infection in different parts of the country in a single day.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2021) Pakistan reported 120 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.
The Data of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed 4,191 new positive cases of the infection in different parts of the country in a single day.
The Data showed that 61,306 tests were conducted while the positivity ratio remained 6.83 per cent.
The death toll from the pandemic rose to 25425.