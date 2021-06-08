UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Claims Lives Of 4 Passengers Returned From Abroad, 16 In Quarantine

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:28 PM

Covid-19 claims lives of 4 passengers returned from abroad, 16 in quarantine

Four passengers who had returned from abroad lost their lives due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours while 16 were still in quarantine in different facilities in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Four passengers who had returned from abroad lost their lives due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours while 16 were still in quarantine in different facilities in the city.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, a total of 26 passengers had been tested positive for COVID-19 out of which 13 have been discharged.

14 passengers were still quarantined at Women University satellite town and two at Shalimar hotel presently, the report said.

25 new cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours, among which six reported from Rawal Town, five from Potohar town, four from Rawalpindi Cantt, two Gujjar Khan, four from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Jehlum and Murree.

"Presently 45 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 7 in Holy Family Hospital, 8 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,12 in Institute of Urology,17 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Hearts International Hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 454,354 people including 27,846 health workers and 426,508 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Murree Hotel Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Women Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Ital ..

1 minute ago

Steps afoot for resolving journalists' issues: Sen ..

3 minutes ago

BIden Welcomes 'Historic' Decision to Uphold Convi ..

3 minutes ago

US April International Trade Deficit Down 8% to $6 ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notices to families of martyr ..

3 minutes ago

Govt issues guidelines for Pfizer vaccine's recipi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.