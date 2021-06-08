Covid-19 claims lives of 4 passengers returned from abroad, 16 in quarantine

Four passengers who had returned from abroad lost their lives due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours while 16 were still in quarantine in different facilities in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Four passengers who had returned from abroad lost their lives due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours while 16 were still in quarantine in different facilities in the city.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, a total of 26 passengers had been tested positive for COVID-19 out of which 13 have been discharged.

14 passengers were still quarantined at Women University satellite town and two at Shalimar hotel presently, the report said.

25 new cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours, among which six reported from Rawal Town, five from Potohar town, four from Rawalpindi Cantt, two Gujjar Khan, four from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Jehlum and Murree.

"Presently 45 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 7 in Holy Family Hospital, 8 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,12 in Institute of Urology,17 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Hearts International Hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 454,354 people including 27,846 health workers and 426,508 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.