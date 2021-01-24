UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Claims Nine Lives In Faisalabad

Sun 24th January 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed nine lives while 99 new cases were reported during the last two days.

According to the health department spokesperson, the total number of deaths in Faisalabad reached 394 while 2,094 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs.

He added that total active cases in Faisalabad were 526, while 7,116 patients had been recovered.

He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients, addingthat 120 patients, including 45 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 41,including five confirmed, were admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

