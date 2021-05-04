COVID-19 claims nine more patients, infects 1,122 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Sharing the current COVID situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that nine more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,687 and 1,122 new cases emerged lifting the tally to 287,642.

It was revealed in the statement issued here on Tuesday.

Shah said that nine more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,687 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

The CM added that 15,297 tests were conducted which diagnosed 1,112 new cases that came to 7.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,695,977 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 287,642 cases that constituted an overall eight percent detection rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that overnight 612 patients recovered and so far 266,388 patients have recovered that constituted 92.

6 percent recovery rate.

He said that currently 16,567 patients were under treatment, of them 15,939 were home in isolation, no one at isolation centers and 628 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 592 patients was stated to be critical, including 56 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the chief minister out of 1,122 new cases, 427 have been detected from Karachi, including 2111 from East, 112 South, 58 Central, 19 West, 15 Malir and 12 Korangi. Hyderabad has 286 new cases, Sukkur 65, Dadu 37, Matiari 34, Larkana 31, ShaheedBenazirabad 28, Ghotki 25, Tando Allahyar 24, Tando Muhammad Khan 23, Mirpurkhas 21, Badin 20, Thatta 16, Sanghar 15, Qamber 10, NausheroFeroze and Shikarpur nine each, Khairpur eight, Kashmore seven, Jamshoro three, Jacobabad two and Sujwal one.