COVID-19 Claims Nine More Patients, Infects 391 Others: CM Sindh

Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

COVID-19 claims nine more patients, infects 391 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as nine more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,276 and 391 new cases emerged when 12,205 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that nine more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,276 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12,205 samples were tested which detected 391 cases that constituted 3.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,926,532 tests have been conducted against which 255,429 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 238,498 patients have recovered, including 468 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 12,655 patients were under treatment, of them 12,214 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 432 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 394 patients was stated to be critical, including 54 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 391 new cases, 226 have been detected from Karachi, including 76 from East, 63 South, 29 Central, 25 Malir, West and Korangi 15 each.

Hyderabad has 30, Shikarpur 15, Badin 13, Dadu and Thatta 11 each, Ghotki and Sujawal 10 each, Matiari nine, Jacobabad, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad khan five each, Qambar four, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur three each, Jamshoro, NausheroFeroze and Umerkot two each and Shaheed Benazirabad one.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow COVID-19 standard operatiing procedrues (SOPs).

