Covid-19 claims one more life, 53 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that the coronavirus claimed one more lives while 53 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he explained that 46 positive cases were reported in Lahore and four in Multan.

The secretary said that death toll reached 13,550 and a total number of cases were recorded 504,994 while 489,846 patients had been recovered so far.

He said that currently 1,547 patients are under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the Health Department conducted 14,747 tests for the Covid-19 during the last 24 hours and 10.57 million tests had been conducted so far. Baloch said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in the province during last 24 hours was recorded as 0.4 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 0.9 per cent, Rawalpindi 0.1, Faisalabad 0.1 per cent, Multan 1.6 per cent and Gujranwala 0.02 per cent.