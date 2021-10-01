UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims One More Life ,94 More Tested Positive

Fri 01st October 2021

Covid-19 claims one more life ,94 more tested positive

The Covid-19 claimed one more life in Liaquat University Hospital while 94 more people were tested positive with the virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Covid-19 claimed one more life in Liaquat University Hospital while 94 more people were tested positive with the virus.

According to the statistics provided by the health department here Friday, as many as 1,802 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the district in the last 24 hours.

With the addition of 94 more cases the number of active cases has increased to 1,511.

Some 1,487 of the people who contracted the illness are under isolation in their homes while 24 are admitted in the hospitals.

A total of 313,736 people of Hyderabad have been tested for the virus since March, 2020, while 27,067 have so far been tested positive.

