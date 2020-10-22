COVID-19 claims one more life, detects 276 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 276 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 6551 tests were conducted rising the tally to 142,917 and one more patient died bringing the death toll to 2591.

In a statement issued from the CM House on Thursday, Shah said that 6551 samples were tested against which 276 new cases were diagnosed that constituted 4.2 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 1,562,125 tests have been conducted which detected 142,917 cases all over Sindh, of them 95 percent or 136,102 patients have recovered, including 343 overnight.

Syed Murad said that currently 4224 patients were under treatment, of them 3954 were in home isolation, four at centers and 266 at different hospitals.

The chief minister said that out of 276 new cases, 214 have been detected from Karachi, including 86 from East, 67 South, 25 Korangi, 20 Central, 11 Malir, and five West.

Hyderabad has nine cases, Mirpurkhas six, Sanghar and Sukkur three each, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot and Thatta two each, Dadu, Larkana, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur one each.The chief minister urged people of Sindh to follow SOPs.