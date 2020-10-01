UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims One More Life In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:46 PM

COVID-19 claims one more life in Punjab

The COVID-19 took away one more life in the province while the number of cases reached 99,479 after registration of 101 new cases on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away one more life in the province while the number of cases reached 99,479 after registration of 101 new cases on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday, a total number of deaths in the province has been recorded 2,235.

The P&SHD confirmed that 57 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Sheikhupura , 10 in Rawalpindi, three in Jehlum, one in Attock, one in Chakwal, two in Gujranwala, two in Sialkot, one in Narowal, one in Hafizabad , two in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Multan, one in Khanewal, one in Vehari, six in Faisalabad, three in Toba Tek Singh,one in Chineot, one in Bahawalnagar, three in Bahawalpur and one new case was reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,264,124 tests for COVID-19 so far while 95,501 confirmed cases recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.

