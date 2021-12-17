COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 213 others

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as one more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,649 and 213 new cases emerged when 15,303 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He said that one more patient of COVID-19 lost live lifting the death toll to 7,649 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 15,303 samples were tested which detected 213 cases that constituted 1.4 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 6,947,239 tests have been conducted against which 477,823 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.5 percent or 465,863 patients have recovered, including 24 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,311 patients were under treatment, of them 4,150 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centers and 139 at different hospitals. He said that the condition of 131 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 213 new cases, 35 have been detected from Karachi, including 16 from East, 13 South, Korangi three, Central, Malir and West one each. Qambar has 17, Shikarpur 15, NausheroFeroze 14, Larkana 12, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad 11 each, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sujawal ten, each, Ghotki nine, Hyderabad, Matiari and Thatta seven each, Jacobabad six, Tharparkar four, Badin, Dadu, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot three each.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 26,422,791 vaccinations have been administered up to December 15th, adding that during the last 24 hours 188,893 vaccines were inoculated - in total 26,611,684 vaccines have administered which constituted 48.53 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The Chief Minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.