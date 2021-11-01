UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims One More Life, Infects 239 Others In Sindh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:23 PM

One more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,569 and 239 new cases emerged when 10,866 tests were conducted in Sindh

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that one more patient of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,569 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,866 samples were tested which detected 239 cases that constituted 1.9 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 6,428,399 tests have been conducted against which 469,422 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.9 percent or 450,031 patients have recovered, including 82 overnight.

The CM said that currently 11,822 patients were under treatment, of them 11,598 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 199 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 198 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 239 new cases, 31 have been detected from Karachi, including 15 from South, 10 East, 2 Central, West and Malir each.Dadu has 36, Hyderabad 33, Matiari 31, Shaheed Benazirabad 22, Nausheroferoze 15, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Jamshoro 9, Badin, Tharparkar and Sanghar 8 each, Larkana and Tando Allahyar 6 each, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot 5 each, Thatta 1.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

