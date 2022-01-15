COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 2,622 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

One more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,694 while 2,622 new cases emerged when 11,783 tests were conducted in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :One more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,694 while 2,622 new cases emerged when 11,783 tests were conducted in the province.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that one more patient of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,694 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 11,783 samples were tested which detected 2,622 cases that constituted 22.2 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 7,335,141 tests have been conducted against which 498,285 cases were diagnosed, of them 94.7 percent or 472,006 patients have recovered, including 161 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,585 patients were under treatment, of them 18,308 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 252 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 229 patients was stated to be critical, including 18 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 2,622 new cases, 2,404 have been detected from Karachi, including 997 from East, 653 South, 424 Central, 171 Malir, 101 West and Korangi 58. Hyderabad has 88, Thatta 26, Dadu 21, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Sujawal 13, Badin eight, Jamshoro seven, Larkana and Tando Muhammad Khan six each, Matiari, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot four each, Ghotki, Sanghar and Sukkur two each, Kashmore and NausheroFeroze one each.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 31,514,974 vaccinations have been administered up to January 12 adding that during the last 24 hours 200,204 vaccines were inoculated - in total 31,715,178 vaccines have administered which constituted 57.33 percent of the vaccine eligible population. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.