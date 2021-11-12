Covid-19 claims one more life, infects 27 others

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :One more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,600 and 27 new cases emerged when 4,948 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He said that one more patient of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,600 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 4,948 samples were tested which detected 27 cases that constituted 0.5 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 6,570,722 tests have been conducted against which 472,044 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.

7 percent or 451,811 patients have recovered, including 168 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,633 patients were under treatment, of them 12,418 were in home isolation, 21 at isolation centers and 194 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 190 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 27 new cases, 23 have been detected from Karachi, including 11 from East, five Malir, Korangi and South three each and Central one. Qamber, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur has one each.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.