UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims One More Life, Infects 27 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:52 PM

Covid-19 claims one more life, infects 27 others

One more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,600 and 27 new cases emerged when 4,948 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :One more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,600 and 27 new cases emerged when 4,948 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He said that one more patient of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,600 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 4,948 samples were tested which detected 27 cases that constituted 0.5 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 6,570,722 tests have been conducted against which 472,044 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.

7 percent or 451,811 patients have recovered, including 168 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,633 patients were under treatment, of them 12,418 were in home isolation, 21 at isolation centers and 194 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 190 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 27 new cases, 23 have been detected from Karachi, including 11 from East, five Malir, Korangi and South three each and Central one. Qamber, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur has one each.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Sukkur Khairpur Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Macron hosts leaders to keep Libya elections on tr ..

Macron hosts leaders to keep Libya elections on track

2 minutes ago
 Van Gogh, Caillebotte set records at NY Impression ..

Van Gogh, Caillebotte set records at NY Impressionist sale

2 minutes ago
 Belarus will 'respond harshly' to attacks: defence ..

Belarus will 'respond harshly' to attacks: defence chief

2 minutes ago
 Stocks mostly rise tracking inflation outlook

Stocks mostly rise tracking inflation outlook

5 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs 450 per tola 12 Nov 20 ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs 450 per tola 12 Nov 2021

5 minutes ago
 Myanmar must release all detained journalists 'imm ..

Myanmar must release all detained journalists 'immediately': UN

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.