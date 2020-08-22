UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims One More Life, Infects 274 Others: Chief Minister Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:40 PM

COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 274 others: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said 274 new cases of coronavirus were emerged when 9311 samples were tested and one more patient died lifting the death toll to 2358

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said 274 new cases of coronavirus were emerged when 9311 samples were tested and one more patient died lifting the death toll to 2358.

He said 9311 tests were conducted against which 274 new cases of coronavirus emerged that constituted three percent current detection rate.

So far 944000 samples have been tested which detected 127,965 cases all over Sindh, of them 95 percent or 121,144 patients have recovered, including 268 overnight.

The statement said that one more patient lost his life while struggling against the COVID-19 raising the death toll to 2358 that came to 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said currently 4463 patients were under treatment, of them 4142 in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 314 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 223 patients was stated to be critical, including 31 have been shifted to ventilators.

The CM Sindh said out of 274 new cases, 110 have been detected from Karachi, including 33 from South, 30 East, 25 Central, 12 Malir, seven West and three Korangi. Kashmore has 32 cases, Sukkur and Hyderabad 15 each, Sanghar 10, Ghotki, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta four each, Badin, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar three each, Jacobabad, Qambar, Khairpur, Matiari and naushehroferoze two each, Dadu and Mirpurkhas one each.

