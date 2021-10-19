COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 275 others in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as one more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,534 and 275 new cases emerged when 12,511 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that one more patient of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,534 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12,511 samples were tested which detected 275 cases that constituted 2.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,257,216 tests have been conducted against which 465,500 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 446,718 patients have recovered, including 183 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 11,248 patients were under treatment, of them 10,981 were in home isolation, 28 at isolation centers and 239 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 236 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 275 new cases, 68 have been detected from Karachi, including 32 from East, 9 Korangi and West each, 8 South, 6 Malir and 4 Central. Hyderabad has 29, Tando Allahyar 20, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar 18 each, Sanghar and Tando Muhammad Khan 16 each, Nausheroferoze and Shaheed Benazirabad 13 each, Matiari 11, Badin 9, Sujawal 8, Sukkur 7, Ghotki and Jamshoro 6 each, Umerkot 5, Khairpur 4, Jacobabad 3, Shikarpur 2 and Larkana 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).